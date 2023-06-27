LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Falkville man involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty

Bobby Wayne Russell at Capitol on January 6
Bobby Wayne Russell at Capitol on January 6(Department of Justice)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Falkville man who was arrested in August 2022 pleaded guilty for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, United States Capitol riot.

According to the Department of Justice, Bobby Wayne Russell, 49, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and aiding and abetting. Russell was among many rioters who confronted officers at a line of bike rack barricades.

READ MORE: FBI Investigation: Falkville man arrested on Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges

When the barricade broke apart, Russell grabbed a Metropolitan Police Department officer and pulled him down while he fell down a flight of stairs.

Court documents confirm Russell was originally booked on the following charges:

  • Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers
  • Civil Disorder
  • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Russell has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 17.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medic chopper in Helena
Two teenagers struck by train in Helena
(Top row, left to right) Jamonte Jackson, Domingo Cruz, Ariel Quezada, Rolando Powell,...
11 individuals arrested in connection to Fultondale child predator operation
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham.
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham Monday afternoon
A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted...
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at wedding
1/29/22 MBB Alabama vs UB Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) Photo by Kyla Michelitch
Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announces plans to transfer from turmoil-filled program

Latest News

Birmingham Monopoly
Mayor Woodfin to hold news conference on Birmingham Monopoly
Tips for Anger Management
Man drowns near Easter Posey Recreation Center on Redstone Arsenal
William Donaldson Correctional Facility
51-year-old inmate found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility