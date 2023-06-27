Breaking down the historic redistricting process

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - State leaders are seeking community input in Montgomery regarding the Supreme Court’s order for redistricting.

The next few weeks will be busy for state leaders since they have until July 21 to redraw congressional districts. The Supreme Court’s redistricting order requires Alabama to create a second majority-minority district. The redrawing efforts will begin at a public meeting on June 27, and there will be a public hearing where several potential maps are expected to be presented.

“We must be engaged to make sure that these maps are truly fair and representative of the state of Alabama and its African American voting power,” said Congresswoman Terri Sewell.

She stresses that the July 21 deadline means that a special session will have to be called in the next few weeks.

“I believe that that means that the state legislature or the governor need to call a special session by July 17.”

Even after a new map is proposed, Congresswoman Sewell says those who won the Supreme Court case still have a say on whether or not the proposed maps are fair.

“Then the plaintiffs will have an opportunity one week from July 28 to respond to the state’s maps and say whether or not they agree or disagree with them.”

This case is getting attention on Alabama as well as several other states that are accused of gerrymandering and voting rights violations.

“I think this is an opportunity, all eyes are on Alabama on this.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.