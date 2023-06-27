Birmingham Police Dept. asks for help locating missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for their help locating a missing man.

The missing person is identified as 43-year-old Jason Michael Cameron of Birmingham.

Cameron was last seen on Friday, June 23 at Firehouse Shelter leaving the location on foot, heading in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers. Police say he suffers from mental illness.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Detective Pitts at 205-834-5899 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

