LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Police Dept. asks for help locating missing man

Police are asking for help locating 43-year-old Jason Cameron.
Police are asking for help locating 43-year-old Jason Cameron.(Birmingham PD/Twitter @BhamPolice)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for their help locating a missing man.

The missing person is identified as 43-year-old Jason Michael Cameron of Birmingham.

Cameron was last seen on Friday, June 23 at Firehouse Shelter leaving the location on foot, heading in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers. Police say he suffers from mental illness.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Detective Pitts at 205-834-5899 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medic chopper in Helena
2 teens remain critically injured after being struck by train in Helena
(Top row, left to right) Jamonte Jackson, Domingo Cruz, Ariel Quezada, Rolando Powell,...
11 individuals arrested in connection to Fultondale child predator operation
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham.
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham Monday afternoon
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted...
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at wedding

Latest News

Latest on bar ban proposal in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa city council could tackle new bar issues Tuesday night
Derrick Demetrius Thomas Jr. (pictured top left), Teddy Donnell Cozart (pictured top right),...
Andalusia murder suspects denied bond after Aniah’s Law hearings
Source: WBRC video
Triple digit temperature makes request for fans more urgent in Tuscaloosa
Police Chief Kendrick Barnes
Pickensville police chief passes away