Baking News: The Yellowhammer Cookie

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Last month, Governor Kay Ivey made the Yellowhammer cookie the official cookie of Alabama! Created by a 4th grader in Montgomery, the cookie represents Alabama through peanuts, pecans, oats, and honey!

On this month’s Baking News, Gillian Brooks shows you how to make the cookie.

Cookie:

3 1/2 cups flour

2 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp baking powder

1 1/2 cups (or 3 sticks) of melted butter, cooled

2 cups brown sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 eggs

4 1/2 cups quick oats

24 pecan halves

Filling:

1 cup peanut butter

2 Tbsp honey

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup butter melted

Directions:

Stir together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

In a separate bowl, beat together butter, brown sugar, vanilla, and eggs with a hand or stand mixer.

Add flour mixture to butter mixture.

Slowly add in oats.

Refrigerate the dough for two hours.

Form dough into balls then flatten. Place a pecan half on half of the cookies.

Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Bake for 10-12 minutes.

While baking, make the peanut butter filling by beating together peanut butter, honey, and powdered sugar.

Once cooled, spread the filling on one cookie and place another cookie with a pecan on top to form a sandwich.

Enjoy!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.