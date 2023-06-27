LawCall
Baking News: The Yellowhammer Cookie

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Last month, Governor Kay Ivey made the Yellowhammer cookie the official cookie of Alabama! Created by a 4th grader in Montgomery, the cookie represents Alabama through peanuts, pecans, oats, and honey!

On this month’s Baking News, Gillian Brooks shows you how to make the cookie.

Cookie:

  • 3 1/2 cups flour
  • 2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/4 tsp baking powder
  • 1 1/2 cups (or 3 sticks) of melted butter, cooled
  • 2 cups brown sugar
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 eggs
  • 4 1/2 cups quick oats
  • 24 pecan halves

Filling:

  • 1 cup peanut butter
  • 2 Tbsp honey
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 cup butter melted

Directions:

  • Stir together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
  • In a separate bowl, beat together butter, brown sugar, vanilla, and eggs with a hand or stand mixer.
  • Add flour mixture to butter mixture.
  • Slowly add in oats.
  • Refrigerate the dough for two hours.
  • Form dough into balls then flatten. Place a pecan half on half of the cookies.
  • Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
  • Bake for 10-12 minutes.
  • While baking, make the peanut butter filling by beating together peanut butter, honey, and powdered sugar.
  • Once cooled, spread the filling on one cookie and place another cookie with a pecan on top to form a sandwich.
  • Enjoy!

