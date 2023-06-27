Baking News: The Yellowhammer Cookie
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Last month, Governor Kay Ivey made the Yellowhammer cookie the official cookie of Alabama! Created by a 4th grader in Montgomery, the cookie represents Alabama through peanuts, pecans, oats, and honey!
On this month’s Baking News, Gillian Brooks shows you how to make the cookie.
Cookie:
- 3 1/2 cups flour
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 tsp baking powder
- 1 1/2 cups (or 3 sticks) of melted butter, cooled
- 2 cups brown sugar
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 eggs
- 4 1/2 cups quick oats
- 24 pecan halves
Filling:
- 1 cup peanut butter
- 2 Tbsp honey
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 cup butter melted
Directions:
- Stir together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
- In a separate bowl, beat together butter, brown sugar, vanilla, and eggs with a hand or stand mixer.
- Add flour mixture to butter mixture.
- Slowly add in oats.
- Refrigerate the dough for two hours.
- Form dough into balls then flatten. Place a pecan half on half of the cookies.
- Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes.
- While baking, make the peanut butter filling by beating together peanut butter, honey, and powdered sugar.
- Once cooled, spread the filling on one cookie and place another cookie with a pecan on top to form a sandwich.
- Enjoy!
