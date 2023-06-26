Young man shot and killed in Ensley early Monday morning
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Ensley.
Police say a young man was shot and killed Monday morning on Avenue N.
No one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.