Two teenagers struck by train in Helena

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two teenagers were struck by a train Monday afternoon, according to Helena Fire Chief, Peter Valenti.

The incident happened around 2:43 p.m. near the Riverwoods Subdivision in Helena.

The Helena Fire Department and police responded to the scene where they found two teenagers seriously injured after they were struck by a train.

Both teenagers were flown to Children’s of Alabama with life-threatening injuries.

Two other juveniles were also at the scene and were able to jump free of the train.

Chief Flynn told WBRC that the teenagers were walking from Black Ridge subdivision in Hoover to Old town Helena.

Flynn says this is the fourth time an incident like this has happened since he’s been chief.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

The incident is under investigation.

