Two killed in Greene County head-on collision

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A head-on collision in Greene County has claimed the lives of two people.

On Sunday, June 25 at approximately 4:52 a.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred between a 2011 Hyundai Sonata and 2011 Hyundai Tuscon.

The victims have been identified as 31-year-old Jamal L. Parham of Eutaw and 39-year-old Temika M. Lynch of Demopolis. Both were passengers involved in the collision.

Patrick Armstead, 33, of Forkland, the driver of the Tuscon, and 27-year-old Ebony Powell of Boligee, the driver of the Sonata, were both transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

None of the occupants were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.