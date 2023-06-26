LawCall
Two killed in Greene County head-on collision

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A head-on collision in Greene County has claimed the lives of two people.

On Sunday, June 25 at approximately 4:52 a.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred between a 2011 Hyundai Sonata and 2011 Hyundai Tuscon.

The victims have been identified as 31-year-old Jamal L. Parham of Eutaw and 39-year-old Temika M. Lynch of Demopolis. Both were passengers involved in the collision.

Patrick Armstead, 33, of Forkland, the driver of the Tuscon, and 27-year-old Ebony Powell of Boligee, the driver of the Sonata, were both transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

None of the occupants were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.

