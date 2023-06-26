Tips for dealing with the triple-digit heat expected this week in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Just hearing the words ‘triple digits’ makes you sweat. Temps of that level are a real possibility as we begin this week with the potential twin threats of high heat and suffocating humidity.

Chris Holloway is the head of the EMS division with the Tuscaloosa Fire Department. He anticipates an uptick in medical calls fairly soon once the heat settles in our area.

Holloway says one of the biggest mistakes people make is underestimating the heat no matter how good a shape you’re in. If you start to feel nauseated, short of breath or heat cramps, that is the time to stop whatever you’re doing and get inside, cool down and drink water or Gatorade.

Holloway says one of the best ways to beat heat is to wear a cap - the larger the better - and remain in the shade as much as possible.

“In the heat, a lot of things are common sense, right? We’re out here in the heat and I am standing in the direct sun and when you’re working a lot of times that’s the case but I can step three feet this way and I am in the shade, so it’s a good 10 degrees cooler and just doing that little thing several times a day, taking a break that can actually prevent you from actually having a heat emergency,” said Holloway.

Chief Holloway says it wouldn’t surprise him if the Tuscaloosa Fire Department sees a 10% increase in the number heat-related medical calls in the coming days.

