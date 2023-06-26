LawCall
Thousands in Anniston with past-due trash pickup payments; could lose service in August

trash can
trash can(KY3)
By Bria Chatman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders remind Anniston residents that they could lose pickup services if their bills are not current. Bills need to be current before August 1 to avoid losing the service.

Public Information Officer Jackson Hodges says about 1,600 people in Anniston have overdue bills for their trash pick up, and it is time to pay. He says the city is willing to work with residents.

Anniston increased the amount for trash pickup services to about $20 per month. It is a decision Hodges says they had to make because they had one of the lowest rates in the city. Due to higher fuel prices and worker shortages, they didn’t have a choice.

Over the last few years, the city’s finance department has noticed over a thousand residents and businesses have fallen behind on their accounts. They decided to give neighbors a chance to keep their service and get caught up on their bills.

“All you have to do is call the finance department and make that payment plan that works for you. Just show that you are willing to communicate and resolve this issue,” says Hodges. “For those that do not make an effort to do a payment plan or communicate on their delinquency as it relates to the garbage bill. Republic Service on August 1 will start collecting the trash cans from the residencies of those who are delinquent.”

If Republic Service collects someone’s trash can, they will have to pay to get the service reinstated.

To find out how to set up a payment arrangement, click here.

