LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Stillman College hosts STEM camp for middle school students

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - School may be out, but some kids in Tuscaloosa are still focused on learning by taking advantage of a partnership between Stillman College and Verizon.

Instructors said 50 kids are taking part in the near month-long Stillman/Verizon Innovative Learning Camp.

Middle school students are participating in several Science, Technology Engineering and Math activities.

They include design thinking, 3-D printing, robotics, social entrepreneurship and more.

State certified teachers from Tuscaloosa-area schools are working with students to make sure they’re getting the most out of camp.

Organizers say the STEM camp is important because it helps bridge the digital divide that disproportionately affects Black students.

“STEM is in everyday living so to speak. But it is to get them engaged, introduced to the different STEM technology that’s offered throughout and hopefully they eventually will want a career in it,” STEM instructor Mary Samuel-Johnson told WBRC.

Kids got more than just a hands-on experience with some next generation technology, there is also an opportunity for mentorship too with their teachers.

Friday, June 30th is the last day of camp.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Thunderstorm Watch
First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 3 a.m.; Another round of strong to severe storms possible mostly targeting counties west of I-65
Two individuals shot, transported to UAB in Birmingham shooting
Adaryon Coachman
Father killed, 1-year-old child shot in Pinson shooting
Alabama's hands-free driving law makes it illegal to hold your phone while operating a car.
Breaking down Alabama’s hands-free driving law now in effect
11 individuals arrested in connection to Fultondale child predator operation

Latest News

Ashley Holt believes in women and what they have to offer as a professional in the workforce. ...
New digital magazine takes off: Birmingham’s Best Women in Business
Source: WBRC video
Young man shot and killed in Ensley early Monday morning
Source: WBRC video
Law enforcement tires made in Tuscaloosa plant
Ashley Holt believes in women and what they have to offer as a professional in the workforce. ...
VIDEO; Ashley Holt Creates Digital Magazine