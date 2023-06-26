Stillman College hosts STEM camp for middle school students

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - School may be out, but some kids in Tuscaloosa are still focused on learning by taking advantage of a partnership between Stillman College and Verizon.

Instructors said 50 kids are taking part in the near month-long Stillman/Verizon Innovative Learning Camp.

Middle school students are participating in several Science, Technology Engineering and Math activities.

They include design thinking, 3-D printing, robotics, social entrepreneurship and more.

State certified teachers from Tuscaloosa-area schools are working with students to make sure they’re getting the most out of camp.

Organizers say the STEM camp is important because it helps bridge the digital divide that disproportionately affects Black students.

“STEM is in everyday living so to speak. But it is to get them engaged, introduced to the different STEM technology that’s offered throughout and hopefully they eventually will want a career in it,” STEM instructor Mary Samuel-Johnson told WBRC.

Kids got more than just a hands-on experience with some next generation technology, there is also an opportunity for mentorship too with their teachers.

Friday, June 30th is the last day of camp.

