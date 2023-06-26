New digital magazine takes off: Birmingham’s Best Women in Business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ashley Holt believes in women and what they have to offer as a professional in the workforce. It is part of the reason why she created a new digital magazine: Birmingham’s Best Women in Business. Holt is a mom, realtor and now digital magazine creator.

“For so long my voice was silenced, but not any more,” said Holt. “I have dreams and hopes and ideas. So do a lot of women. I’m not alone, and I want others to know this. I created this for a purpose. And this is just the beginning.”

Recently Holt was on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon along with the July issue cover Radhika Pant to talk about this new endeavor and also their passion, helping others and building up women.

Pant is a rising senior at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. She is also a volunteer for GirlSpring.

To view the digital magazine visit its Instagram page @women_in_business_magazine .

