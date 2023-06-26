LawCall
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham Monday afternoon

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide Monday afternoon, June 26.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of 13th Avenue North.


Homicide under investigation in Birmingham.
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham.(Source: Olivianna Calmes/WBRC)

Police say upon arrival, officers went into a home and found a man with gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation shows a friend of the man went to the residence and saw the door open and house in disarray, then called 911.

Police say no one is in custody. If you have any information on the homicide, please call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers.

