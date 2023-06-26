Gadsden leaders are concerned about the medical cannabis licenses put on hold

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The pause on Alabama’s medical cannabis licenses is causing issues for cities like Gadsden, who are planning to welcome these businesses.

Mayor Craig Ford says some of these companies are taking legal action.

Last week Alabama Always LLC filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission that will stop any licenses from being issued until next month.

The commission approved licenses for more than 20 businesses before announcing inconsistencies with the grading process.

Now other businesses are suing the commission after being denied an integrated facility license.

“We had some upset, of course, that didn’t get a license. Some of them are in the lawsuit,” says Mayor Ford. “We were a little upset that we didn’t get an integrator here, especially in North Alabama, because we were told that none came to North Alabama because we probably had three people put in. Three companies put in for licenses to locate here in Etowah County and Gadsden. We already had the sites selected. We thought we’d at least get one.”

But the city was approved for at least two dispensaries which Mayor Ford says is major for the region.

“Dispensaries are huge to us. That’s where the sales tax is, and we’re excited about that. We actually have them geographically located around the city. Like we said before, building our new cancer center, and we have a cancer center at Gadsden regional hospital so that it will help patients,” adds Mayor Ford.

The dispensaries will also bring in more revenue to the city.

“We’re excited about the dispensaries that we have coming here because it’s a need,” said Mayor Ford. “We’re geographically located in northeast Alabama for our patients and the five continuous counties around us. The economic impact to our community we’re seeing is that it could generate as much as a million dollars in our budget.”

So far there is no timeline on when the dispensaries will open in Gadsden. Mayor Ford says right now they are at the mercy of the courts but he’s hearing that case could be expedited.

