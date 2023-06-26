LawCall
First Community Youth Crusade held in Aliceville(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 100 kids had a blast over the weekend in Pickens County. That’s where organizers held the first-ever Community Youth Crusade.

First Community Youth Crusade(WBRC FOX6 News)
First Community Youth Crusade(WBRC FOX6 News)

The event was held at the national guard field in Aliceville. Supporters of the crusade the concept behind it all was to steer kids away from any potential trouble on the streets and learn about God as young people.

According to crusade CEO Rosetta Minor, 135 youths attended and all received a Bible.

