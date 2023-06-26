First Community Youth Crusade held in Aliceville

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 100 kids had a blast over the weekend in Pickens County. That’s where organizers held the first-ever Community Youth Crusade.

First Community Youth Crusade (WBRC FOX6 News)

First Community Youth Crusade (WBRC FOX6 News)

The event was held at the national guard field in Aliceville. Supporters of the crusade the concept behind it all was to steer kids away from any potential trouble on the streets and learn about God as young people.

According to crusade CEO Rosetta Minor, 135 youths attended and all received a Bible.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.