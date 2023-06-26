LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Court documents reveal details of ALDOT Director John Coopers arrest

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - John Cooper, the director of Alabama’s Department of Transportation, was arrested earlier this month on a harassment charge and new court documents reveal the details of the incident.

According to the arrest warrant in Marshall County, Cooper told his neighbor that he would “shoot him” and then “threatened to whoop his ass”.

Cooper’s attorney had previously said the incident stemmed from a land dispute with his neighbor who was claiming an easement on Cooper’s property.

A bench trial is scheduled for August 2, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medic chopper in Helena
2 teens remain critically injured after being struck by train in Helena
(Top row, left to right) Jamonte Jackson, Domingo Cruz, Ariel Quezada, Rolando Powell,...
11 individuals arrested in connection to Fultondale child predator operation
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham.
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham Monday afternoon
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted...
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at wedding

Latest News

Latest on bar ban proposal in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa city council could tackle new bar issues Tuesday night
Derrick Demetrius Thomas Jr. (pictured top left), Teddy Donnell Cozart (pictured top right),...
Andalusia murder suspects denied bond after Aniah’s Law hearings
Source: WBRC video
Triple digit temperature makes request for fans more urgent in Tuscaloosa
Police Chief Kendrick Barnes
Pickensville police chief passes away
Upshaw, 49, of Eufaula, served as sheriff of Barbour County until his term ended in early...
Former Barbour County Sheriff convicted on ethics charge.