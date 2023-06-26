Birmingham radio amateurs demonstrate how they help in emergency communications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Amateur Radio Club hosted a demonstration this weekend as the finale for their amateur radio week. They create radio signals to communicate with others across the country.

“We have several stations set up where we’re putting our hobby out for the general public to see to try to get them interested in the hobby”

Ronnie King has been a radio amateur for 23 years. He loves communicating with fellow “hams” as they are often called, but his hobby also comes in handy when disaster strikes.

“April of 2011 was one of our biggest if not the biggest tornadic events in the state, there were a lot of us involved in that,” Says King. He is also the emergency coordinator for the American Radio Relay League in Jefferson County.

Radio amateurs often become a critical part of communication when all other forms fail.

“We put weather information out there we take info from the field whether its help needed, medical, fire,” King explains.

They also assist in other situations where communication is key, like missing person searches.

“Comes from ground truth,” King says, “the people on the ground the amateur radio operators giving information to the EMA, NWS, any other certain agencies sometimes Red Cross or Salvation Army.”

King says they are always looking for more people and the process to get a license is relatively simple. You can find out more here.

