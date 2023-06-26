LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Monopoly

Birmingham Monopoly
Birmingham Monopoly(Top Trumps USA & Hasbro)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham mayor, Mayor Woodfin is holding a press conference in partnership with Top Trumps USA & Hasbro.

The press conference is being held to commemorate a Birmingham edition of the iconic game, Monopoly. Mayor Woodfin will be serving as the keynote speaker for the event. Mr. Monopoly is set to make an appearance as a special guest as well.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. The location is set for Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medic chopper in Helena
Two teenagers struck by train in Helena
(Top row, left to right) Jamonte Jackson, Domingo Cruz, Ariel Quezada, Rolando Powell,...
11 individuals arrested in connection to Fultondale child predator operation
Two individuals shot, transported to UAB in Birmingham shooting
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 3 a.m.; Another round of strong to severe storms possible mostly targeting counties west of I-65
Alabama's hands-free driving law makes it illegal to hold your phone while operating a car.
Breaking down Alabama’s hands-free driving law now in effect

Latest News

Two killed in Green County head-on collision
Two killed in Greene County head-on collision
trash can
Thousands in Anniston with past-due trash pickup payments; could lose service in August
Reaction to hold on cannabis licenses in Alabama
Gadsden leaders are concerned about the medical cannabis licenses put on hold
Medic chopper in Helena
Two teenagers struck by train in Helena