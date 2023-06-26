Birmingham Monopoly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham mayor, Mayor Woodfin is holding a press conference in partnership with Top Trumps USA & Hasbro.

The press conference is being held to commemorate a Birmingham edition of the iconic game, Monopoly. Mayor Woodfin will be serving as the keynote speaker for the event. Mr. Monopoly is set to make an appearance as a special guest as well.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. The location is set for Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35203.

