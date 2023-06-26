LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

11 individuals arrested in connection to Fultondale child predator operation

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale police and the Covenant Rescue Group worked together to make the arrest of 11 individuals who they say were part of a child predator operation.

The 11 individuals, who are non-Fultondale residents, are listed below with the charges that they are facing:

  • Jamonte Jackson, 25, of Bartow, Georgia for Traveling to Meet a Child for An Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child
  • Domingo Cruz, 34, of Bessemer, for Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child
  • Ariel Quezada, 25, of Pinson, for Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child
  • Rolando Santana 27, of Jasper, for Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child
  • Dominique Powell 37, of Tarrant, for Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex and Electronic Solicitation of a child
  • Angelo Wilson, 58, of Birmingham, for Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child
  • Alexis Reyes, 22, of Columbiana, for Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child
  • Brian McLeod, 27, of Pleasant Grove, for Traveling to Meet a Child, Electronic Solicitation of a Child, and Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child
  • Jayson Sparks, 55, of Cullman, for Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act and Electronic Solicitation of a Child
  • Alexader Osala, 32 of Bessemer, for Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act, Electronic Solicitation of a Child, Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest
  • Robert Newton, 22 of Trussville, for Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act, Electronic Solicitation of a Child, Attempting to Elude, and Resisting Arrest. Newton is currently not in the Jefferson County Jail due to a car accident he had been in while attempting to flee police. Police say he backed into an unmarked police vehicle while attempting to flee, and then refused medical treatment.

Leeds, Warrior, Homewood, and Irondale police also worked in assistance to the case.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama's hands-free driving law makes it illegal to hold your phone while operating a car.
Breaking down Alabama’s hands-free driving law now in effect
Making up for pistol permit losses
Changes to concealed carry law helps Alabama sheriff’s make up for some loss in pistol permit revenue
Adaryon Coachman
Father killed, 1-year-old child shot in Pinson shooting
Multiple cars broken into overnight in Irondale
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 3 a.m.; Another round of strong to severe storms possible mostly targeting counties west of I-65

Latest News

Severe Thunderstorm Watch
First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 3 a.m.; Another round of strong to severe storms possible mostly targeting counties west of I-65
Adaryon Coachman
Father killed, 1-year-old child shot in Pinson shooting
Two individuals shot, transported to UAB in Birmingham shooting
Anniston shooting investigation, suspect in custody