Two individuals shot, transported to UAB in Birmingham shooting

(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two individuals were shot in Birmingham Sunday morning and have been transported to UAB Hospital.

The incident occurred just after 11:30 Sunday morning at the 6800 block of 1st Avenue N.

After one of the individuals was shot, they drove to a local fire station for help before being transferred to UAB. Both individuals who were shot are currently in stable condition.

There are no suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

