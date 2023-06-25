Scarlett’s Babies: Walker Co. family raises money for fertility treatments to honor loved one.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of Scarlett McGough’s biggest dreams was to be a mother. But just days after being approved as a foster family, she passed away. Her husband and other family members started a nonprofit in her memory to help other families achieve the goal of having children.

“We already had the nursery set up, Scarlett tried every avenue possible to become a mom,” says Brandi Owens, Scarlett’s mother-in-law.

One avenue Scarlett and her husband briefly explored was in vitro fertilization.

“We went to the doctor a few times, we mainly just discussed the prices. We just couldn’t afford it,” said Branson McGough, Scarlett’s husband.

Scarlett was never able to fulfil her dream of becoming a mother. She was killed in a car accident on May 4, 2023. Her family decided to take Scarlett’s wish, and grant it to someone else, creating Scarlett’s Babies, a nonprofit that raises money for IVF.

Bikers patrolled the roads of Walker County on Saturday as part of fundraising efforts for Scarlett’s Babies. Many of them members of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

“If Scarlett would have gotten to choose any way, it would have been IVF,” says Owens. “She really wanted to carry her own baby.”

Her story, touching people across the country. In just six weeks, it is already halfway to its $15,000 goal.

Scarlett’s Babies initially made plans to choose a family next year, but Owens says if the donations keep pouring in, they could potentially help a family this year.

McGough and Owens say part of the success they’ve seen so far is due in part to a strong knit community.

“She would say ‘wow,’” Branson McGough says, “because she didn’t know she was cared about by so many.”

“I think Scarlett would be overwhelmed by this,” Owens says. “She was kind of shy, but the love for Scarlett that everybody had in this community, we had no idea so many would be touched by this.”

If you’d like to donate to Scarlett’s Babies and you are in the Walker County area, baby bottles have been placed throughout the community asking for spare change.

You can learn more about Scarlett’s Babies, including how to help by visiting its Facebook page.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.