Omega Psi Phi alumni chapter hosts health fair in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An alumni organization is making sure its community stays healthy.

The Alpha Phi alumni chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. hosted its health resources and blood drive event at Legion Field.

There were health screenings, CPR demonstrations, and organizations who attended were able to share information about the resources they provide to the community.

Organizations present were also able to recruit potential employees as well.

Over 50 vendors were on site, and more than 250 people attended.

Having events like this one is part of the mission of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

“One of our main objectives is ‘uplift,’” says George Smith, who is the Chairman of the Alumni Chapter’s Health Initiatives committee. “it is our duty as members of Omega Psi Phi to uplift the community in any way we can through health initiatives, through voter initiatives, through education initiatives, anything we can do to make the community better.”

The Alpha Phi chapter says they’re going to continue hosting health fairs like this in the Birmingham area.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.