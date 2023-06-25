LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Omega Psi Phi alumni chapter hosts health fair in Birmingham

The Alpha Phi alumni chapter says that uplifting its community is part of the fraternity’s mission.
Fraternity hosts blood drive at Legion Field
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An alumni organization is making sure its community stays healthy.

The Alpha Phi alumni chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. hosted its health resources and blood drive event at Legion Field.

There were health screenings, CPR demonstrations, and organizations who attended were able to share information about the resources they provide to the community.

Organizations present were also able to recruit potential employees as well.

Over 50 vendors were on site, and more than 250 people attended.

Having events like this one is part of the mission of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

“One of our main objectives is ‘uplift,’” says George Smith, who is the Chairman of the Alumni Chapter’s Health Initiatives committee. “it is our duty as members of Omega Psi Phi to uplift the community in any way we can through health initiatives, through voter initiatives, through education initiatives, anything we can do to make the community better.”

The Alpha Phi chapter says they’re going to continue hosting health fairs like this in the Birmingham area.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Making up for pistol permit losses
Changes to concealed carry law helps Alabama sheriff’s make up for some loss in pistol permit revenue
Alabama's hands-free driving law makes it illegal to hold your phone while operating a car.
Breaking down Alabama’s hands-free driving law now in effect
Bryant-Denny Stadium
Major construction inside Bryant-Denny Stadium
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony
Sources: Mountain Brook native, 2nd round draft pick Colby Jones traded to Sacramento

Latest News

Walker County family helps woman's dream come true for others
Scarlett’s Babies: Walker Co. family raises money for fertility treatments to honor loved one.
Fraternity hosts blood drive at Legion Field
Fraternity hosts blood drive at Legion Field
Walker County family helps woman's dream come true for others
Walker County family helps woman's dream come true for others
Severe threat Sunday
First Alert: Severe storms possible Sunday