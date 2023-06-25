LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Houston police say 1 killed and 3 wounded after groups exchange gunfire

A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other...
A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other young people wounded, police said.(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other young people wounded, police said.

Houston Assistant Police Chief Wyatt Martin said an altercation outside a business led to the shooting after 1 a.m. on West Fuqua Street.

“We do not have a lot of details yet as to the exact motive of the shooting. Apparently, two groups of individuals were shooting at each other,” Martin said at a news conference at the scene.

The deceased victim was a 17-year-old girl who was close to turning 18, Martin said.

Three other victims with non-life-threatening injuries included an 18-year-old woman and two men, ages 18 and 20. The woman was transported to an area hospital by firefighters and the men went to a hospital in private vehicles, Martin said.

There were at least two shooters, based on multiple shell casings found at the scene, Martin said.

“It was a very chaotic scene,” Martin said, urging witnesses to come forward. “We are hoping that someone out there saw something, maybe has evidence. It seems like always people have their cell phones on, they’re filming.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama's hands-free driving law makes it illegal to hold your phone while operating a car.
Breaking down Alabama’s hands-free driving law now in effect
Making up for pistol permit losses
Changes to concealed carry law helps Alabama sheriff’s make up for some loss in pistol permit revenue
Dixie Manor
Father killed, 1-year-old child shot in Pinson shooting
Multiple cars broken into overnight in Irondale
Severe threat Sunday
First Alert: Severe storms possible Sunday

Latest News

Dixie Manor
Father killed, 1-year-old child shot in Pinson shooting
Evan Burroughs, who touts the virtues of an Oregon pilot program that charges motorists by the...
As fuel taxes plummet, states weigh charging by the mile instead of the tank
The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available.
Multiple victims hit in 2 early morning shootings in Kansas City, Missouri, news report says
Carrington Hodge was selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023 at the 66th...
Shelby Co. teen wins national scholarship competition