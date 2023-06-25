Anniston shooting investigation, suspect in custody

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police Department is investigating a shooting at the 1000 block of South Christine Avenue on Saturday, June 24.

Officers arrived on scene on Saturday afternoon and found the victim lying inside the residence. The victim, Joshua Andrew Arnold was transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Tristan Clay Arnold has been taken into custody as a suspect in the case. Investigators believe that the suspect and victim got into an altercation that led to the shooting. The suspect was arrested for 1st degree assault and is being held at the Calhoun County Jail.

Investigations are ongoing.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

