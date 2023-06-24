LawCall
Police chief explains how to help protect you and your business from robbers

Staying safe during a robbery
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating four different robberies and they believe one man is responsible. In photos taken from surveillance footage, the suspect is using what looks like a gun.

Whether you’re getting a gun pointed at you or you’re in the room as a robbery is happening, it can be frightening. While you can’t fully control what people choose to do, those in law enforcement say you can help deter them.

Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin says they’ve had no robberies this year and you as a business owner can put prevention measures in and around your store.

His biggest recommendations include having bright lights inside and outside the building and limiting the entrances and exits. Fewer doors allows employees to actually see who is coming and going.

Chief Irwin also says to make sure you have cameras where people can see them and even signs out front spelling out the fact that cameras are on and recording.

He says on top of all this, it’s very important that all employees are paying attention.

“If they’re alert and they can see the person coming in or they see a person with a mask on outside the store, then they can lock the door and keep them from coming in and that would be a success story,” said Chief Irwin.

If you do find yourself getting threatened by someone with a gun, the chief says the best option is to give over the cash and even show that the register is empty so the suspect will leave quickly. He says your life is more precious than a couple hundred dollars.

