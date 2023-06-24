One killed, juvenile shot and transported to hospital in shooting

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two individuals were shot in Pinson just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

One person was shot and has been pronounced deceased. The other individual, a juvenile, was shot and has been transported to the Children’s of Alabama hospital.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

