Multiple cars broken into overnight in Irondale

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple cars were broken into overnight in the parking lots of the Hunter Ridge apartment complex.

Irondale PD was dispatched to the apartment complex at 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning on reports of suspicious activity in the parking lots of the complex.

Vehicle and suspect descriptions were given to officials while en route to the complex. Upon arrival, one of the responding officers noticed a vehicle that matched the description leaving the apartment complex. Officials conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 1300 block of Highway 11.

Upon approach of the car, officers found six occupants in the vehicle. Upon investigation, all six individuals were arrested in connection to the car break-ins. Three of the suspects are adults and the other three suspects are juveniles.

The suspects car was impounded for further processing.

