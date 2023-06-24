Fatal crash in Cherokee Co. leads to death of Piedmont woman

CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division are investigating a fatal crash in Cherokee Co.

According to ALEA reports, a two-vehicle crash on the afternoon of June 23 resulted in the death of a Piedmont woman, 68-year-old Brenda A. Ferguson.

The crash happened on U.S. 411 near mile marker 255. Officials say Ferguson’s 2021 Lexus was hit by a Mack tractor-trailer driven by 35-year-old Dylan Sorter.

ALEA Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate.

