Blount County Sheriff using rodeo funds to improve fleet, support local businesses

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - After a rodeo back in April, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office is talking about how much money they were able to raise and what they were able to do with those funds.

The two-day, sold-out event brought in nearly $115,000 and the department said the money has already made a big difference. After paying rodeo expenses and bills, Sheriff Mark Moon said the department got to put about $80,000 into their discretionary fund, which they can use on equipment, training, and department needs. This helps make up for some of the loss from pistol permit revenue, which was normally about $200,000.

“That’s great, it’s a good number, it really is,” Moon said. “We are really proud of that number, but, compared to the $200,000 we would typically see from the pistol permit fund, it’s a great drop off. We really depend on the discretionary money to send deputies to training classes. We depend on that money for equipment related needs.”

Moon said they have almost spent all of the money from this year’s rodeo, replacing six administration and deputy vehicles. He said they had over 200,000 miles on them and were unsafe for driving across the county. Moon bought used vehicles, but all with less than 50,000 miles. He said it was also important to him to try and keep the money in Blount County.

“I was able to buy those six vehicles from two different car dealerships here in Blount County,” he said. “I love love love to keep money local, and so we were able to support two local businesses with that.”

Moon said they plan to host the rodeo every spring and hope that it keeps bringing in more money for their department.

