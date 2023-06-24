Birmingham Zoo welcomes 2 baby cotton-top tamarins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham announced the birth of two cotton-top tamarins on Saturday. They were born on May 20, 2023.

Since the species is endangered, Birmingham Zoo partnered with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Cotton-Top Tamarin Species Survival Plan.

The babies are currently in a habitat at the zoo and are being raised by their mom, Lena, and dad, Leo. Birmingham Zoo shared that the baby cotton-top tamarins spend their time getting carried around by Leo and snuggling with their family.

