LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Zoo welcomes 2 baby cotton-top tamarins

The Birmingham Zoo
The Birmingham Zoo(Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham announced the birth of two cotton-top tamarins on Saturday. They were born on May 20, 2023.

Since the species is endangered, Birmingham Zoo partnered with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Cotton-Top Tamarin Species Survival Plan.

The babies are currently in a habitat at the zoo and are being raised by their mom, Lena, and dad, Leo. Birmingham Zoo shared that the baby cotton-top tamarins spend their time getting carried around by Leo and snuggling with their family.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony
Bryant-Denny Stadium
Major construction inside Bryant-Denny Stadium
Sources: Mountain Brook native, 2nd round draft pick Colby Jones traded to Sacramento
Attorneys for Darius miles request dismissal of capital murder charges
Attorneys for Darius Miles request dismissal of capital murder charges
Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer campaign focusing on Bud Light amid slumping sale...
Anheuser-Busch launching new Bud Light campaign; giving away $10K weekly to help sales

Latest News

Fatal crash in Cherokee Co. leads to death of Piedmont woman
7 day forecast
First Alert Weather: High temperatures, chance for storms and heat advisory tomorrow
Blount Co. Sheriff's Office Rodeo brings in $114K
Blount County Sheriff using rodeo funds to improve fleet, support local businesses
Sales tax help for small business owners
New bill makes sales tax less complicated for Alabama businesses