Birmingham Stallions attend Free Friday Flicks at Railroad Park

By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions were at the Free Friday Flicks event in Railroad Park Friday.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., fans met the players, got autographs, took photos, and won giveaways. Stanley the Stallion and cheerleaders were also present. Afterward, the Stallions enjoyed the movie with their families and teammates.

Quarterback Alex McGough said he is thankful for this refreshing event.

“It’s something that we can all come to and enjoy, you know, not just a football thing. We can kind of an escape from the football daily activities. We can come out here and we just really love to enjoy things with the city of Birmingham and really glad that they they’re doing this for the community,” McGough said.

