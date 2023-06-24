LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham nonprofit gives 4-year-old and family trip to Disney World

The fun won’t stop after the trip is over
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One little girl is getting her dream come true with a trip to Disney World, thanks to a Birmingham nonprofit.

4-year-old Nyla Williams was granted her dream of seeing all the Disney princesses in real life thanks to a gift from Magic Moments.

Magic Moments grants requests of children with chronic life-threatening or severe life-altering conditions, who live or receive treatment in the state of Alabama.

Thanks to the gift, Nyla and her family can enjoy time together at Disney World without having to worry about costs or organizing travel and lodging.

Nyla’s mom, Shelley Williams, says for her, this moment was everything.

“It’s very special. She’s been through a lot in her life,” Williams said.

The fun doesn’t stop for Nyla and her family after their trip to Disney. They become part of the Magic Moments family and get to attend special events with other recipients through the organization.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryant-Denny Stadium
Major construction inside Bryant-Denny Stadium
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
A fourth victim in the Baldwin Beach Express accident has passed
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony

Latest News

Blount Co. Sheriff's Office Rodeo brings in $114K
Blount County Sheriff using rodeo funds to improve fleet, support local businesses
Sales tax help for small business owners
New bill makes sales tax less complicated for Alabama businesses
Police chief explains how to help protect you and your business from robbers
Birmingham Stallions players at Free Friday Flicks
Birmingham Stallions attend Free Friday Flicks at Railroad Park