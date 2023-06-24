Birmingham nonprofit gives 4-year-old and family trip to Disney World

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One little girl is getting her dream come true with a trip to Disney World, thanks to a Birmingham nonprofit.

4-year-old Nyla Williams was granted her dream of seeing all the Disney princesses in real life thanks to a gift from Magic Moments.

Magic Moments grants requests of children with chronic life-threatening or severe life-altering conditions, who live or receive treatment in the state of Alabama.

Thanks to the gift, Nyla and her family can enjoy time together at Disney World without having to worry about costs or organizing travel and lodging.

Nyla’s mom, Shelley Williams, says for her, this moment was everything.

“It’s very special. She’s been through a lot in her life,” Williams said.

The fun doesn’t stop for Nyla and her family after their trip to Disney. They become part of the Magic Moments family and get to attend special events with other recipients through the organization.

