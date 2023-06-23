West Birmingham residents hope Rickwood revitalization means more investment in community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ll notice a lot of work and effort to improve the oldest ball park in America over the next year. We wanted to ask neighbors near Rickwood Field what else they’re hoping to see when Major League Baseball returns to Birmingham.

Everyone I spoke to was beyond excited that money and improvements will pour into the park over the next year, but neighbors stress they hope the surrounding areas get a face lift as well.

“When people come to your community, what they see is what they remember so we want to have things looking good,” said Designer T-shirts and Apparel Co-Owner Demetrius Young.

City Communications Director Rick Journey tells me a street scape project with sidewalks, ADA compliance, curbs and street resurfacing on 12th Street West has all been completed in the last five years. Still, neighbors would like more done prior to Major League Baseball’s return.

“Over the next twelve months I would like to see some roads being paved and some store fronts being refurbished. I would like to see a lot of the blight removed and if we could just upgrade the area totally,” said Advantage Administration Managing Member Vaneatria McKinnon.

Cheatham’s Auto Repair Owner Theodore Cheatham has called West Birmingham home for over two decades and hopes the tourism the park brings will lead to more money for local businesses.

“It is a big deal. I mean I have been here 24 years so I could use the exposure,” said Cheatham.

City Communications Rick Journey stressed that the city will certainly assess and identify any specific needs in preparation for that event.

