Volunteers flood storm-damaged Fosters and Ralph communities

Tuscaloosa County storm damage
Tuscaloosa County storm damage(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Volunteers from the Church of the Highlands Serve team are spending the end of their week in two Tuscaloosa County communities.

Straight-line winds struck the communities of Fosters and Ralph one week ago Friday. Thankfully, there were no injuries but the storm left a mess.

“Hey guys, let’s come on over,” said group leader Andy Bailey to his Serve team volunteers.

Andy Bailey gave last-minute instructions, a pep talk on what’s ahead for this team of around a dozen who all represented different campuses affiliated with the Church of the Highlands.

“A couple of things to remember, always stay safe,” Bailey said.

From the gathering spot, the group moved about a mile away and began the long day sweaty work of clearing fallen limbs and removing dead trees by whatever machinery at their disposal. Helping others in need was the name of the game Friday. This was not their first rodeo.

“We’ve seen the worst of the worst. We’ve done hurricanes. The one I go back to is Hurricane Michael in Panama City. It’s an unbelievable devastation and often times I’ll go to a site and think it’s not that bad, but to the people, this is the worst thing that’s ever happened to them,” said Bailey.

“We have a lot of women on the team,” said Serve team member Anna Huggart.

But just for Friday, Anna Huggart was the only female Serve team member. Huggart says she’ll either grab a chainsaw or offer a word of comfort to those who don’t have the means or the energy to clear the yard.

“That’s where we come in and try to help the homeowner not feel overwhelmed and tell them God loves them and that we’re here to help,” she said.

Bailey and his team saw this assignment as far more than just another opportunity to clear storm debris. It was an exercise of something deeper, a chance to serve with a little sacrifice.

“Kenny Todd took off today. I got a guy that drove up here from Florida to come up here and serve,” said Bailey.

Even after today, Bailey says there will be a whole lot of work left to be done. That’s why they’ll be back Saturday morning and start all over again.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

