LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Upgrades taking off at Tuscaloosa National Airport

The airport expects this round of upgrades to be complete before the start of football season.
Upgrades coming to Tuscaloosa National Airport
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Construction crews are hard at work on new upgrades to the Tuscaloosa National Airport, thanks to money recently awarded to the airport by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Construction on the ramp began in March of this year, and, barring any major weather delays, the ramp is expected to be completed by the end of August. The Alabama Crimson Tide’s first game of the 2023 season is September 2nd

Officials say it’s perfect timing for all of the expected air travel that comes along with the start of football season.

“We support over seven different sports, home and away teams, men and women’s. We do about 120 charters annually,” says Airport Director Jeff Powell.

It’s not light work being the go-to airport for the Alabama Crimson Tide, which is why the Tuscaloosa National Airport is beefing up its main ramp, making it stronger and larger to accommodate travel.

“Every airport takes pride in supporting their local community,” says Powell, “every community has different uses for the airport and we’re very happy and pleased that we have key partners with the university.”

The University of Alabama won’t be the only ones benefiting from the upgrades.

“We also support about 100-150 cargo specific aircrafts that use this ramp when there may be a surge to maintain logistics and warehouses and make sure the plants for Mercedes is one customer that we support,” Powell says. “Making sure that they don’t have any hiccups due to supply chain issues.”

It’s a $5.2 million project, most of it funded by the FAA.

“It’s 90% federal, 5% state, 5% local, so it’s a great use of funds that only have to pay 5% out of our local dollars to get projects that are in the multimillion dollar range,” Powell says.

Powell also mentions that the 5% local funding comes from those who use aviation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Bryant-Denny Stadium
Major construction inside Bryant-Denny Stadium
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
A fourth victim in the Baldwin Beach Express accident has passed

Latest News

YMCA hoping swim lessons will help with lifeguard shortage
Birmingham YMCA fully staffed with summer lifeguards due to other pools not opening; encouraging swim lessons to help certify more teens
Mountain Brook native Colby Jones selected in the 2nd round of the NBA Draft
Expanding access to water lessons
Birmingham YMCA teaches children life saving swimming skills with ‘Safe Around Water’ classes
Shelton State creates scholarship for 'nontraditional' fields
Second chance for students to apply for Shelton State scholarship