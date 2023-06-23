Upgrades taking off at Tuscaloosa National Airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Construction crews are hard at work on new upgrades to the Tuscaloosa National Airport, thanks to money recently awarded to the airport by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Construction on the ramp began in March of this year, and, barring any major weather delays, the ramp is expected to be completed by the end of August. The Alabama Crimson Tide’s first game of the 2023 season is September 2nd

Officials say it’s perfect timing for all of the expected air travel that comes along with the start of football season.

“We support over seven different sports, home and away teams, men and women’s. We do about 120 charters annually,” says Airport Director Jeff Powell.

It’s not light work being the go-to airport for the Alabama Crimson Tide, which is why the Tuscaloosa National Airport is beefing up its main ramp, making it stronger and larger to accommodate travel.

“Every airport takes pride in supporting their local community,” says Powell, “every community has different uses for the airport and we’re very happy and pleased that we have key partners with the university.”

The University of Alabama won’t be the only ones benefiting from the upgrades.

“We also support about 100-150 cargo specific aircrafts that use this ramp when there may be a surge to maintain logistics and warehouses and make sure the plants for Mercedes is one customer that we support,” Powell says. “Making sure that they don’t have any hiccups due to supply chain issues.”

It’s a $5.2 million project, most of it funded by the FAA.

“It’s 90% federal, 5% state, 5% local, so it’s a great use of funds that only have to pay 5% out of our local dollars to get projects that are in the multimillion dollar range,” Powell says.

Powell also mentions that the 5% local funding comes from those who use aviation.

