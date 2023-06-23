LawCall
University of Alabama Pre-Med students working to make a difference in rural healthcare

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is working closely with a group of students interested in pre-med who want to work in healthcare and go where they feel they’re needed most, such as rural communities where access to good healthcare is lacking or almost nonexistent in some places.

These students come from small, rural towns. After getting their degrees and going to medical school, they want to return home or go somewhere similar and give people the medical care they have been missing.

UA’s College of Community Health Sciences welcomed the second class to the Tuscaloosa Rural Pre-Medical Internship just after Memorial Day. It’s a program for college students interested in rural primary care practices.

This group of 11 college students is learning about the health needs of rural Alabamians in the fields of family medicine, internal medicine, and pediatrics.

“A lot of rural areas often face poverty. And in my case, it was something that we really couldn’t afford to having to travel to a 30-minute clinic or even a clinic an hour away,” explained Edwin Olea, a UA Rural Pre-Med Intern from Slocomb, Alabama. “It was kind of a strain, so to be able to go back and be closer to my community to avoid that problem is something that would want to do.”

The Rural Pre-Medical Internship is a seven-week program and wraps up for the summer next week.

