University of Alabama police recruit more officers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama’s police department is looking for a few good men and women and the pay is great.

The department is recruiting now and they also have five officers expected to join the team on Monday.

More than $65,000 a year. That’s the starting pay with no experience for the University of Alabama police department, a few thousand more if you have experience. By virtue of the fact the police department is located on campus, campus security is its primary responsibility. The department needs additional personnel to meet a growing university. To sweeten the deal a bit, the department is also offering a signing bonus of $7,500, all an effort to fill the ranks after COVID.

“A lot of this started with COVID. When we started seeing people not return to the workforce with more transition and more remote working, that affects law enforcement as well, so we identified that even back then as something we wanted to try to tackle and address with an increase in our personnel,” said UA Deputy Police Chief Micah Rodgers.

Rodgers says the University of Alabama police department currently has around 75 officers, but that’s a fluid number as they recruit more officers.

