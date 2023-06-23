LawCall
UAB head football coach volunteers with Food for Our Journey, hopes to inspire others to give back

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, June 23, UAB Head Football Coach Trent Dilfer teamed up with the Founder of Food for Our Journey, Kelly Greene, to pass out food to people experiencing homelessness or food insecurity.

Greene said the organization’s goal is to meet people where they are to provide them with basic necessities.

“We want to feed the whole person. We want to feed them physically, but emotionally and spiritually as well. By collaborating with all of our agencies in Birmingham, which we have wonderful agencies in Birmingham, were very lucky, we were able to help plug in and bridge that gap, so really we just wanted to be an outreach tool,” said Greene.

The two met at a dinner and immediately knew they wanted to work together. Dilfer said the city has been generous to him since moving here and it just felt right to give back.

He hopes to teach his players the importance of serving the community.

“We want to make sure our boys are role models for young kids in the community. We want to make sure that we’re establishing relationships. We’re not just a product that goes out on the field and it’s a one-off,” said Dilfer.

He hopes Blazer football can serve as an example to other teams and organizations to give back.

“I hope other teams, other UAB teams, other teams in the Birmingham area, other teams in the country, start taking our lead and see it’s not about you giving to us, it’s about us giving to you.”

Food for Our Journey is co-hosting a Community Fun Day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at Faith Chapel Care Center and will have food, games and agencies available for people dealing with food insecurity and homelessness.

