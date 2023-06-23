LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Stopping the violence in Alabama

Alabama NAACP to discuss gun violence prevention during summit
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama NAACP leaders say they’re working on strategies to stop gun violence in this country, and they need your help.

As their three-day summit in Shelby County continues Saturday, strategy sessions will be held to discuss gun violence prevention. The goal of these strategy sessions is to network, collaborate, and learn.

The community has an opportunity to share their ideas and explore ways to make a meaningful impact in their communities.

Benard Simelton, President of the Alabama NAACP says “Everyday you turn on the tv and another young person is being shot and killed.”

According to the latest data from the CDC, gun violence is the leading cause of death in children in Alabama.

“If we are to save ourselves, if we are to save our country, if we are to save our democracy, and if we are to save our young people, then we must as a community come together,” Simelton said.

Rev. Kenneth Dukes, the first Vice President of the Shelby County branch of the NAACP, says the gun violence strategy session will also discuss possible legislation aimed at curbing violence.

The summit will continue at the university of Montevallo Saturday.

Other topics that will be discussed are healthcare, climate control, and voting rights.

For information head over Alnaacpshelbysummit.org

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryant-Denny Stadium
Major construction inside Bryant-Denny Stadium
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
A fourth victim in the Baldwin Beach Express accident has passed
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Latest report on Moody landfill fire shows governments were not equipped for ‘unprecedented’ incident
Birmingham getting federal money for urban trail
Birmingham getting federal money for urban trail
UAPD working to recruit more officers
UAPD working to recruit more officers
Alabama NAACP to discuss gun violence prevention during summit
Alabama NAACP to discuss gun violence prevention during summit