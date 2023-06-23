Second chance for students to apply for Shelton State scholarship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelton State Community College is giving students a second chance to apply for a scholarship as part of an effort to connect students with nontraditional careers.

The Perkins Scholarship could pay for one semester of tuition for students attending Shelton State.

School officials say they did not have many students apply for the scholarship during the first round, so they are opening it back up for a second time in hopes of awarding the rest of the available money.

The scholarship is for students pursuing careers in nontraditional fields, which is when individuals from one gender comprise less than 25% of the individuals employed in that occupation or field.

Shelton State hopes this scholarship will be the push some students need.

“A lot of times people are hesitant to do that, so when you end up offering that scholarship sometimes that gives them a little incentive to be able to push them over to say yeah I can do this,” says Associate Dean of Technical Services Grant Cockrell.

Students can apply for the scholarship now through July 7. The full amount each student receives is contingent on how many apply this time around.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.