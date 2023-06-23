LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Rainbow Bridge future still uncertain, remains closed

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The historic Rainbow Bridge remains closed to drivers in Birmingham, but pedestrians and bike traffic are still allowed.

The major downtown artery was closed almost 18 months ago, and city leaders expected many to speak out about the closure.

However, up until recently, there was a shockingly low number of complaints made about the closure. In fact, Councilor Darrell O’Quinn says most of the messages on the topic that hit his inbox were requests to keep the bridge as pedestrian only.

O’Quinn says recently though, several in the business sector have reached out asking when the bridge may re-open. Some businesses are stressing it is critical in luring businesses to retail spaces.

That is why Councilor O’Quinn says several in the business and private sector are now asking for a new study.

“A third party independent assessment that includes not only a accessing of the current condition but also thinking about what measures could be taken short term to stabilize it.”

A previous city study indicated the bridge is deteriorating and the three ton weight limit was a concern when routinely used by eighteen wheelers. Councilor O’Quinn says to replace the bridge it will cost roughly $40 million.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Bryant-Denny Stadium
Major construction inside Bryant-Denny Stadium
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Chelsea and Peter Muller said they are honoring their late twins by paying it forward and...
Paying it forward: Couple tips waiter nearly $4,000 in honor of their late twins

Latest News

Birmingham VA holds jobs fair this weekend
The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is helping feed students.
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama helping feed kids this summer
Chelsea Park system master plan
Chelsea city leaders working on master park plan
West Birmingham residents hope Rickwood revitalization means more investment in community