Rainbow Bridge future still uncertain, remains closed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The historic Rainbow Bridge remains closed to drivers in Birmingham, but pedestrians and bike traffic are still allowed.

The major downtown artery was closed almost 18 months ago, and city leaders expected many to speak out about the closure.

However, up until recently, there was a shockingly low number of complaints made about the closure. In fact, Councilor Darrell O’Quinn says most of the messages on the topic that hit his inbox were requests to keep the bridge as pedestrian only.

O’Quinn says recently though, several in the business sector have reached out asking when the bridge may re-open. Some businesses are stressing it is critical in luring businesses to retail spaces.

That is why Councilor O’Quinn says several in the business and private sector are now asking for a new study.

“A third party independent assessment that includes not only a accessing of the current condition but also thinking about what measures could be taken short term to stabilize it.”

A previous city study indicated the bridge is deteriorating and the three ton weight limit was a concern when routinely used by eighteen wheelers. Councilor O’Quinn says to replace the bridge it will cost roughly $40 million.

