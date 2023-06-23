Puppies invade Birmingham Stallions football practice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions received a nice surprise at practice Thursday at Legions Field ahead of the team’s first round of the playoffs.

Puppies from the Birmingham Humane Society took to the field to greet the players. Some of them have been without their own dogs as they compete with the Stallions this summer, but the team received time to spend with some new four-legged friends.

“It was good seeing the puppies,” Stallions quarterback Alex McGough said. “I love dogs. I have a dog of my own, I’m debating on getting another one.”

That wasn’t the only surprise as USFL president Daryl Johnston announced to the team that Skip Holtz was named the USFL Coach of the Year. He definitely earned that by his whole team having puppies attend practice.

“I think a couple of them just got sold today,” Holtz said. “I’d like to think that we have a tough group of young men that are going to go out there and compete on Sunday night. You wouldn’t know it watching them deal with these puppies when they open that gate and put puppies out.”

A number of the players adopted a few of the puppies to have a little downtime before the Stallions kick off against the Breakers Sunday night at 6 p.m. CT at Protective Stadium.

