Police investigating after someone shot, child grazed by gunfire in Birmingham
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say someone was shot and a child was grazed by gunfire in Birmingham Thursday evening.
Police were called to the 2900 block of 29th Avenue North.
No other information is available, but we’ll update this story with more information when it is available.
