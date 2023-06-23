Police investigating after someone shot, child grazed by gunfire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say someone was shot and a child was grazed by gunfire in Birmingham Thursday evening.

Police were called to the 2900 block of 29th Avenue North.

No other information is available, but we’ll update this story with more information when it is available.

Officers are on the scene of a Person Shot along with a child grazed by gunfire in the 2900 29th Avenue North.



Public Information Division is on the scene. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) June 22, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.