Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in the hospital after two seperate drivers called 911 to report they had hit a pedestrian Thursday night.

Tuscaloosa Police were called to Hackberry Lane near Black Bear’s Way after a driver called 911 at 10:37 p.m. saying she had accidentally hit a man while driving north on Hackberry.







Another driver then called to report that he had also struck the victim.

The victim, a 24-year-old Tuscaloosa man, was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries before being transported to UAB hospital on Friday morning. He remains in critical condition, according to police.

