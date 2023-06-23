Lawsuit involving Walker County Jail inmate can move forward

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit involving the death of an inmate at the Walker County Jail can move forward, according to court documents.

New court records show Judge Annemarie Carney Axon denied a motion for a partial stay on the discovery phase in the case, essentially lifting a previously imposed stay.

Attorneys had argued about whether they should wait until all investigations into the death of Walker County inmate Tony Mitchell were finished before continuing court proceedings.

Defendants must file responsive pleadings on or before July 6, 2023.

