LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Heart Gallery Alabama: Jayden

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jayden is 15 years old. Jayden likes to talk about all her favorite things. She loves her culture and wants to learn more. She shows lots of interest in natural hair, heels and clothes.

She loves attention. Jayden enjoys attending football games! When Jayden watches TV, she enjoys watching cooking shows.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryant-Denny Stadium
Major construction inside Bryant-Denny Stadium
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
A fourth victim in the Baldwin Beach Express accident has passed
A bear and her three cubs broke into a Connecticut home Tuesday.
Police: Homeowner calls 911 after mother bear, her 3 cubs break into house with son inside

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Jayden
Source: WBRC video
Co-workers, friends of Christopher Pierce speak out after his tragic death
Homewood High School Show Choir Director retires after 20 years.
Homewood HS show choir director closes curtain on 20-year career
Exhibit at UAB
Art exhibit at AEIVA shows gratitude toward UAB hospital staff who saved artist’s life