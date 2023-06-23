Heart Gallery Alabama: Jayden

Jayden is 15 years old. Jayden likes to talk about all her favorite things. She loves her culture and wants to learn more. She shows lots of interest in natural hair, heels and clothes.

She loves attention. Jayden enjoys attending football games! When Jayden watches TV, she enjoys watching cooking shows.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

