Community Food Bank of Central Alabama helping feed kids this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While the summer is supposed to be fun for kids, it can also mean less food for some. Many children rely on school during the fall and spring for a guaranteed meal and when school is out, it can be difficult for some kids to get nutritious food.

“We know here in Central Alabama, one in four children experience food insecurity and that is multiplied during the summertime,” said Nicole Williams, the CEO of the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. “We worry about kids because we want them to have fun during the summer and just be a kid and not worry about where their next meal is coming from.”

Williams says that’s where they step in to help with their summer meal program.

They’re partnering with the Alabama State Department of Education, the Alabama Food Bank Association, and community organizations to provide summer meals for free to students 18 and under to keep them fed.

Williams says the summer meals contain things like a sandwich, chips, and fruit.

“We all know that kids’ brains are developing and we want to make sure they have nutritious food to keep their growing bodies in good shape,” she explains.

She adds that many parents must continue working in the summer and some kids are left at home to fend for themselves so some agencies need more ready-made meals for kids to eat during the day. That’s where you can step in and donate.

“Some of those easy prepared meals or microwave meals or fruit cups they can eat that are healthy but easier for a child to eat on their own,” said Williams. “That’s really what’s needed for kids this summer.”

They’re expected to serve over 30,000 meals this summer.

For a list of where the summer meals are being distributed, you can visit this website. If you’re struggling and in need of food for you and your family, you can visit this site.

