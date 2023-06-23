City of Birmingham awarded grant to create new urban trail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell announced Thursday that the City of Birmingham has been awarded a grant to create a new urban trail.
Rep. Sewell says the city will receive a $21,681,306 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support the development of the Birmingham Urban Trail and Multimodal Corridor.
The funding is part of DOT’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program and will be used to enhance transportation networks and create a more walkable, bikeable, safe, connected, and livable community, according to a press release.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced the news on Facebook:
This grant will directly support the “Birmingham Civil Rights Crossroads: Reconnecting Historic Neighborhoods Through Active Mobility” project that aims to develop an urban trail and multi-modal corridor to celebrate, honor, and revitalize the Smithfield neighborhood, the west side of Birmingham, and the Civil Rights District.
Specifically, this grant will be utilized to revamp approximately 2.5-miles of road with a two-way cycle track, improved ADA access, sidewalks, and other general design aspects.
