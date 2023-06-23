City of Birmingham awarded grant to create new urban trail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell announced Thursday that the City of Birmingham has been awarded a grant to create a new urban trail.

Rep. Sewell says the city will receive a $21,681,306 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support the development of the Birmingham Urban Trail and Multimodal Corridor.

“This is such great news for the Birmingham area!” celebrated Rep. Sewell. “I was so proud to help the City of Birmingham secure this $21 million grant to develop the Birmingham Urban Trail, and I know that it will go a long way in making our city more walkable, bikeable and livable. I applaud the Biden-Harris Administration for making this transformational investment and for their continued partnership as we work to bring more resources and better opportunities to our communities here in Birmingham.”

The funding is part of DOT’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program and will be used to enhance transportation networks and create a more walkable, bikeable, safe, connected, and livable community, according to a press release.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced the news on Facebook:

Big news, y’all! We've been awarded a massive $22M grant to create a Birmingham Urban Trail and Multimodal Corridor! This isn't just pavement and bike lanes - it's a radical reimagining of how our city connects. We're connecting the heart of downtown with our historic westside neighborhoods like Smithfield, the Civil Rights District, and beyond. This 2.5-mile trail is more than a path—it's a symbol of unity, opportunity, and progress. This project is about investing in PEOPLE, not just infrastructure. It's about leveling the playing field, making our streets safer, our air cleaner, and our community infrastructure more focused around the people that live here. We all share a vision for a fairer, greener and more connected Birmingham, and we're making that vision a reality.

This grant will directly support the “Birmingham Civil Rights Crossroads: Reconnecting Historic Neighborhoods Through Active Mobility” project that aims to develop an urban trail and multi-modal corridor to celebrate, honor, and revitalize the Smithfield neighborhood, the west side of Birmingham, and the Civil Rights District.

Specifically, this grant will be utilized to revamp approximately 2.5-miles of road with a two-way cycle track, improved ADA access, sidewalks, and other general design aspects.

