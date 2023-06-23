LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Chelsea city leaders working on master park plan

Chelsea Park system master plan
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Chelsea city leaders are working to improve their park system for you.

The city is using a survey to create a Chelsea Park system draft master plan. Community feedback shows neighbors want new features like swimming pools or dog parks.

The survey was sent out to the community about six months ago and ran for two-three months.

As the city of Chelsea continues to grow, the city leaders want to make sure they are providing the community with things they want.

The goal is to improve the quality of life for residents, and this give the city an opportunity to plan ahead for the future.

I spoke to Chelsea Parks and Rec Director Bart Pettus to find out how the plan was broken down.

“This park is in good shape, but it could use this, this, and this, or there’s some amenities you could add, these are some things you can improve, or we can change the design of this park to add different features that we don’t have,” Pettus said. “Like, we could put a football field here or we could put another baseball field here.”

This is just a draft; nothing has been finalized yet.

The next steps for the city are to make some tweaks and start financial planning for the improvements.

No word yet on when the final draft will be released.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Bryant-Denny Stadium
Major construction inside Bryant-Denny Stadium
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Chelsea and Peter Muller said they are honoring their late twins by paying it forward and...
Paying it forward: Couple tips waiter nearly $4,000 in honor of their late twins

Latest News

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is helping feed students.
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama helping feed kids this summer
West Birmingham residents hope Rickwood revitalization means more investment in community
VA hosting hiring fairs across Alabama
Update on Rainbow Bridge reopening in Birmingham
Update on Rainbow Bridge reopening in Birmingham