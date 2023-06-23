Chelsea city leaders working on master park plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Chelsea city leaders are working to improve their park system for you.

The city is using a survey to create a Chelsea Park system draft master plan. Community feedback shows neighbors want new features like swimming pools or dog parks.

The survey was sent out to the community about six months ago and ran for two-three months.

As the city of Chelsea continues to grow, the city leaders want to make sure they are providing the community with things they want.

The goal is to improve the quality of life for residents, and this give the city an opportunity to plan ahead for the future.

I spoke to Chelsea Parks and Rec Director Bart Pettus to find out how the plan was broken down.

“This park is in good shape, but it could use this, this, and this, or there’s some amenities you could add, these are some things you can improve, or we can change the design of this park to add different features that we don’t have,” Pettus said. “Like, we could put a football field here or we could put another baseball field here.”

This is just a draft; nothing has been finalized yet.

The next steps for the city are to make some tweaks and start financial planning for the improvements.

No word yet on when the final draft will be released.

