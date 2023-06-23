Brandon Miller selected #2 overall in NBA Draft

NEW YORK, NY. (WBRC) - Alabama Crimson Tide basketball star Brandon Miller has been selected with the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

Miller, a native of Antioch, Tennessee, played a major role in helping the Crimson Tide advance to the sweet 16 of this years’ NCAA March Madness.

Playing just one year in Tuscaloosa, Miller was named the SEC Rookie of the Year, SEC Player of the Year, and was first-team All-Conference. Miller was also a consensus second-team All-American selection.

