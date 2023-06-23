Birmingham YMCA teaches children life saving swimming skills with ‘Safe Around Water’ classes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In light of recent child drownings across the state, the Greater Birmingham YMCA is working to make sure young children know how to respond incase of a water emergency.

Officials said it only takes about 10 seconds for a child to drown, and even kids who are swimmers can drown quickly. The YMCA is hosting two “Safety Around Water” classes next week, so hundreds of kids can learn how to save their own lives.

“We know that the number one drowning victim in American is young African American children,” Terri Harvill, Chief Social Impact Officer with the YMCA of Greater Birmingham said.

Summer campers at the Birmingham Northeast YMCA and Downtown Youth Center will get life saving skills for free starting June 26, trying to prevent child drownings across the state.

“SAW provides a child who may not know how to swim at all some basic and life saving skills, so if they ever find themselves in a water emergency, number one they won’t panic, and number two, they’ll be able to do the basics.”

Lifeguards will first teach the kids not to panic if they end up in water, helping eliminate any fears of swimming.

“If you can’t swim, most children can float,” Harvill said. “So, we teach them that buoyancy and how to float in the water, because if they can just float until someone can rescue them and get them to safety, that will help save their life.”

The kids will also learn how to kick with a purpose, hold their breath, and kick up to the top.

“The lifeguards will work with them on paddle boards, work with them on strokes with their hands, strokes with their feet, so if they are caught off guard in the water, they can get themselves to the edge of the pool.”

They’ll also provide resources to parents so they can recognize signs of drowning. Harvill said there won’t always be loud splashes, sometimes it can happen silently.

“A drowning can take place in less than no time, so we want to make sure a child can respond quickly,” she said. “Even if they don’t have strong swimming skills, they will have enough skills to save their lives.”

Harvill said another goal of the class is to get children enrolled in swim lessons when the week is over, helping strengthen those water skills. The YMCA offers lessons for kids as young as three months old, and for adults.

They also offer financial aide to help pay for lessons.

Click here to learn more.

